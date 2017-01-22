- Advertisement -



I know that Santa Cruz, with 50,000 and the University of California on the edge of town, is a very friendly, liberal, and creative community. We are rich in artists, musicians, inventors, and writers. I live in the Santa Cruz Mountains in a home I built for myself, but I consider Santa Cruz my home town. And I love it. I have never love it more than today, as I headed into town in my new 2001 Prius and noticed that the traffic was backed up well onto the highway.

Normally this would be a drag (the Santa Cruz beach is the 3d most visited destination in California (after Disneyland and San Francisco) and so heavy traffic on weekends is common. But today it was overcast and cool...not a beach day. So I thought, I'm not the only one. Being a longtime area resident, I veered off to a sidestreet and parked and walked in and not knowing where the rally was, I just flowed along with the crowd of gaily dressed youth, old folk, and children.

When I finally got to Front Street (the main street), I found I was flowing into a huge march, with thousands of handmade signs, mostly about justice and love. I stepped into the march and I could not see the end in any direction.



The people were mostly smiling and laughing, enjoying "the strange love" that arrives when people revolt together and become a WE, as Camus wrote in The Rebel. This will be mocked by the cynics, and perhaps not quite understood by those who have participated in collective resistance and immediately understood by those who have. My last memories of such a feeling of brotherly and sisterly love was in the Civil Rights Movement, the Anti-Vietnam War movement, and the early days of the 60's countercultural celebrations of unity and love.

This is not the love of affection tho it includes affection. This is the love that Dr. King talked about when he said: "Love is the only force strong enough to defeat hatred." This is the love that makes you feel you are surrounded by brothers and sisters, family.

So we marched and waved signs and laughed and then stopped, all 15,000 of us, in a small town where more than 10 is a crowd. The first speaker was a native American who opened with a prayer about planting seeds and she gave the crowd a feeling of appreciation of diversity, of standing up for the oppressed, and of beginning something anew.



The next speaker was a "Latina, a Mexican-American," from Watsonville, 15 miles south of Santa Cruz, where the most common language is Spanish. She could not stop expressing how much love she felt, and the crowd reciprocated.

Then came a local singer, African-American Tammy Baker, a beautiful, brown lady with the voice of a powerful angel, who sang first We shall not be moved, which took me back to the Civil Rights days....,and then, explaining that the beauty and love of the gathering (crowed is not the right word), of the convergence, had her on the verge of tears...and as she finished Knockin' on Heavens Door (Dylan), I saw the tears in her eyes....and realized that my tears, which had risen when I first saw the incredible response in this small town of 15,000 brothers and sisters, and did not stop until, after two hours and my 75 yr old back aching, I walked back to my car.

I cried out of gratitude for the huge response of the real people, the real majority that voted against Trump and his fascist agenda, the 60-70% who disapprove of him. This was not a gathering of angry people, for outrage when it meets its communal response is transformed into the kind of love that Dr. King said was the only force able to defeat the hatred that Trump and his fascist thugs represent. This was the love of the "brotherhood from sea to shining sea," as I thought of the half a million in Washington DC, the millions in Rome and London and other countries and hundreds of towns and cities across America.



Nationalism divides us and is the cause of war; patriotism unites us in shared values of equality, diversity, tolerance, and compassion.

The most moving song was sung by another local group and it cured the anger I had felt earlier in the day being called an un-American Gestapo by one of our OEN right wingers. The song was sung by the entire gathering; it went:

"I am a patriot. I love my country, for it is the only country I know. I love my family because it understand me. I am a patriot." To hear 10,000 people singing I am a patriot, I love my country, at a gathering that Trump supporters like Paul Craig Roberts say are paid actors (see my companion article), wiped away the hatred that had been hurled at me and made me realize that nationalism is the opposite of patriotism, for patriotism is about standing up for our founding values of equality, brotherhood, and consent of the governed, of tolerance and diversity, of inclusion and, yes, love.



I do not love the symbols of America, the flag, the military bands, etc but rather the people, the beautiful children, old ladies, and youth the whole range of American diversity.....it is not an abstract love but a concrete love of the strange kind that only in times of collective resistance to evil becomes palpable.

So mock on, cynics; the power of love to defeat your cynicism was in evidence today, in all our large cities and even in the small towns such as my beloved Santa Cruz, where even standing alone, I was surrounded by a feeling of family that brought me to tears. The last time I cried like this was when my daughter was born, the tears of joy are deep and transformative, for they show us, against our own embarrassment (which cynics are unable to overcome), that our deepest emotions connect to others in a way that the bond of anger and hatred can never achieve.

That was my day at a big rally in a small town that I love ever so much more deeply for being the home of a huge majority of patriots and lovers of our deepest values. Camus in The Rebel asserts that when we rebel against evil, we create values (by protesting injustice, we affirm justice; by protesting hatred, we affirm the power of love) and we create the human solidarity which is the only unity that will keep us from going down the path to war.

Today, my optimism was given a huge boost by seeing how the real silent majority is no longer silent but speaking out, marching, and making Trump's pathetic inaugural look like a loser's ball.

I hear he is unhappy that the majority rejection of his rule overruled his day of glory. In my long life, every winning President has been elated, happy, smiling, very likable. Only Trump, who of course did not really win, is angry, frowning. I watched him at the Prayer meeting on TV cross his arms in rejection as the Muslim prayer was delivered. This disturbed malcontent does not represent the American People nor our most cherished values. The gathering today in Santa Cruz, and in Washington, and in thousands of cities and towns, showed that the People, or at least a robust majority, do not accept Trump the Great but stand opposed and We will no be moved. The love that binds us is stronger than the hatred which binds his supporters. Today's gathering made this truth more deeply felt than since the days when we stood up against the racists and fascists in the 60's. Our fear was transformed into love (that eventually triumphed) by our standing together.



Today I felt a connection that we have long thought lost forever between the revolutionary love of the 60's and the new movement of unity that opposes the divisive regime that we must endure but no longer silently. To those for whom these feelings are foreign and who are inclined to mock, I can say only: how sad that you have never really felt this kind of patriotism and love of country but only worshipped the symbols of power. How I pity you! How I wish that you might be transformed and join us. I am reminded of the world anthem by another martyred poet, John Lennon:

You may say I'm a dreamer / But I'm not the only one / I hope some day you'll join us / And the world will be as one."



Jimmy Carter says he has been in 125 nations and this song is sung as often in all nations as their anthems.

Today, democracy spoke out against fascism, in a gathering that turned fear and anxiety and outrage into a powerful expression of love.

It is clearer than ever: only such a love can create democracy.

This is where we marched...............

PS: I just learned that one of the 4 co-founders of the Womens' March is Carmen Perez is executive director of the Gathering for JusticePerez was a bilingual probation officer in the Santa Cruz County Probation Department, and has advocated on several fronts for incarcerated youth and criminal justice reform. Perez recently told CNN that the work of the march "really begins after January 21." Another Santa Cruz resident who made a major speech was Angela Davis.