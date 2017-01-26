Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

A Guy's View from Inside the Chicago Women's March

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/26/17

Become a Fan
  (83 fans)
- Advertisement -

Interview with Peace Journalist, Bob Koehler

#3 in the "Signs of Sisterhood" series**

Bob Koehler
Bob Koehler
(image by Tribune Content Agency)   License   DMCA   Details

My guest today is Bob Koehler, author, activist, and peace journalist.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome back to OpEdNews, Bob. I understand that you were at the Women's March in Chicago on the day after the inauguration. Why did you attend the march?

Bob Koehler: An inner need to be there countered my Saturday inertia. I knew something big, something important was about to happen and I also felt an aversion to going downtown, dealing with all those people. I didn't leave the house till noon, so I arrived after the rally in Grant Park, but in time to be part of the flow of people marching joyously down Jackson Street to the Federal Building. I knew in my heart I needed to be here, that this was the future breaking loose on the streets of Chicago.

Sign at Chicago March reads: The Future Is Female!
Sign at Chicago March reads: The Future Is Female!
(image by Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details
- Advertisement -

JB: What were you expecting? What did you think you were going to see? I know that the estimates, even by those coordinating the march, were way, way off. Apparently, you weren't the only one fighting their Saturday inertia!

BK: I really didn't know what to expect. I've been caught in the post-election blues, feeling awash in hopelessness, even though I'm an optimist at heart. So I sort of went down there expecting to be disappointed, to see something less than the huge crowds being predicted. I went as a journalist doing his job, without expectation, just to see what was there. When I arrived, I felt something extraordinary. It was an incredible January afternoon, 57 degrees, unbelievably beautiful. And the spirit of the crowd reflected that. As soon as I hit the heart of the event, the thousands or hundreds of thousands of people -- of all ages, all races, lots of men and of course lots and lots and lots of women -- flowing down Jackson, I felt I was in the middle of something brand new, just as the Civil Rights movement was brand new in, say, 1955. There was more here than just opposition to a controversial president. This was about building the world to replace the world that has wound up being led by Trump.

JB: I'm glad to hear that there were lots of men. I was wondering about that. If you hadn't been a journalist, would you have felt as comfortable going there? Even though it was clearly a women-oriented, women-driven event, did you nevertheless feel included?

BK: Absolutely. That was part of what was so amazing about it. The event clearly was focused on women's rights, but those rights didn't feel in any way separate to me from my own rights and needs. The men that were there seemed as fully engaged as the women. And it was a rally in support of an enormously diverse array of issues: the rights of women, the LGBTQ rights, the harmony of races, the need to honor and respect Planet Earth, and the need beyond all needs to live in peace: to create peace. Such a goal excludes no one. Women's needs and women's anger drove the event, made it happen, but it transcended the initial anger. This was a joyous celebration as much as it was an act of resistance and opposition to the new president and his clueless narcissism, his lack of moral authority.

- Advertisement -

MLK's message: Hate cannot drive out Hate. Only LOVE can...
MLK's message: Hate cannot drive out Hate. Only LOVE can...
(image by Yael Brunwasser)   License   DMCA   Details

JB: What's the take-away, Bob? What did you bring home with you Saturday?

BK: Well, I'm still thinking about that, but in essence I brought away a belief that some big change is emerging: something on the order of the Civil Rights movement, but larger and broader. These rallies around the world -- 673 of them, involving, so the organizers say, almost 5 million people -- were larger than the sum of their parts. Larger than the participants, larger than the issues they brought with them. I believe the rallies will continue -- and grow. And part of this change is joy. I felt so much joy, being with this diverse group of people -- which included the police, the (very) few counter-protesters. We all belong on this planet, we all deserve to be able to maximize our lives. We are all part of the Circle of Life.

JB: Amen. Anything you'd like to add before we wrap this up?

BK: I'm actually tempted to say thank you, Donald Trump, for sparking this movement. But I hasten to add, this isn't about Trump. It's so much bigger than that.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.opednews.com/author/author79.html

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
Series: "Activism"

Women's March: Whidbey Island, WA (Article) (# of views) 01/25/2017
Signs of Sisterhood: Inside the Women's March in Chicago (Article) (# of views) 01/24/2017
Election Theft in the USA: An Astrophysicist's POV (Article) (# of views) 01/13/2017
View All 153 Articles in "Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 244173   

Series: "insurance"

Medicare: Nine Myths, Misconceptions and Costly Mistakes (Article) (# of views) 12/24/2014
Amica Insurance: Where Customer Service Is No Laughing Matter (Article) (# of views) 07/07/2014
Talking with Former Health Insurance Executive Wendell Potter (Article) (# of views) 10/18/2009
View All 5 Articles in "insurance"
Total Views for the Series: 9033   

Series: "grassroots"

Women's March: Whidbey Island, WA (Article) (# of views) 01/25/2017
Signs of Sisterhood: Inside the Women's March in Chicago (Article) (# of views) 01/24/2017
Grasping The Opportunity Within This Crisis (Article) (# of views) 01/04/2017
View All 41 Articles in "grassroots"
Total Views for the Series: 71073   

Other Series: View All 20 Articles in "environmental"

Other Series: View All 43 Articles in "Empowerment"

Other Series: View All 7 Articles in "Pollution/Climate Change"

Other Series: View All 40 Articles in "positivity"

Other Series: View All 56 Articles in "Women"

Other Series: View All 3 Articles in "Women's March, 2017"

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 