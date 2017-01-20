Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

2017 Inauguration Day Open Thread

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/20/17

Trump is greeted at White House on Inauguration Day
Trump is greeted at White House on Inauguration Day
(image by rob kall)   License   DMCA   Details

Today's the day. I can't help but think of this as a combination of idiocracy, incompetencocracy, clownocracy, buffoonocracy-- let alone to think about the frightening fascist, 1930's Germany echoing patterns.

I tweeted to Michael Moore yesterday:

Stupid White Men Penguin Audiobooks,
Stupid White Men Penguin Audiobooks,
(image by paperbackswap.com)   License   DMCA   Details
and damned if it isn't time to bring back a new edition. For starters, clown president Trump has done the worst job in transitioning into the White House in modern history. Obama's transition signaled to America that he would be a DLC, right wing Democrat, deeply in bed with bankers.

Trump's transition has signalled that he is as incompetent as a president as he appears to have been as a serially bankrupting businessman. He and his appointees are unable and unwilling to be vetted by the normal ethics process.

Vampire Trump prepares to suck Michelle Obama's blood, the first of millions to be metaphorically exsanguinated
Vampire Trump prepares to suck Michelle Obama's blood, the first of millions to be metaphorically exsanguinated
(image by rob kall)   License   DMCA   Details

Watching President Obama greeting the Trumps evoked disgust for me. I had to squelch my gag reflex. Seeing him go to kiss Michelle Obama makes me think of a scene from vampire HBO series True Blood. It's not a bad metaphor-- Trump's era hill herald unprecedented extractive predation and unrestrained, un-regulation exploitation, serving plutocrats, corporations and the one percent.

Tomorrow, throughout the world there will be Women's Marches. Don't even think about not going if there's any way you can. The silver lining of the Trump victory should be the most massive, most powerful progressive uprising in modern history. That starts with you showing up. Wear your Bernie Sanders tee shirt over your hoodie!

And don't allow the other idiots-- the Democratic leaders who constituted the superdelegates who shoehorned Hillary Clinton into winning the Democratic primary-- to co-opt the protests. They are the reason for the catastrophic defeat the Democrats experienced, along with the people who campaigned for and voted for Hillary in the Democratic primary.

Another silver lining is that the defeat of Hillary Clinton was a defeat of the DLC and right wing, neoliberal Democratic politics. It is time to shed delusions. Some will argue that Hillary won the primary. Well, she did that by massive wins in California and New York. She lost. The Democratic leaders who rigged the Democratic primary in collusion with the mainstream media lost in most of the rest of America.

We can take back America from the fascist corporatists. We can take back the Democratic party from the neoliberal corporatists. It starts tomorrow. If you can't physically be there, do something beyond signing a petition and clicking likes on Facebook. I'll be spending money on trainfare. At least donate what it would cost you to drive and park, or take a bus or train to some organization that will fight for progressive values.

What are your thoughts and observations as this day repeatedly evokes YOUR gag reflex?

 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

