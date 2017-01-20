- Advertisement -



Trump is greeted at White House on Inauguration Day

Today's the day. I can't help but think of this as a combination of idiocracy, incompetencocracy, clownocracy, buffoonocracy-- let alone to think about the frightening fascist, 1930's Germany echoing patterns.

I tweeted to Michael Moore yesterday:

@MMFlint It's time for you to bring out a new edition of your book, STUPID WHITE MEN IT's never been more apropos #DonaldTrumpInauguration at — (((rob kall))) (@robkall) January 19, 2017



Stupid White Men Penguin Audiobooks,

and damned if it isn't time to bring back a new edition. For starters, clown president Trump has done the worst job in transitioning into the White House in modern history. Obama's transition signaled to America that he would be a DLC, right wing Democrat, deeply in bed with bankers.

Trump's transition has signalled that he is as incompetent as a president as he appears to have been as a serially bankrupting businessman. He and his appointees are unable and unwilling to be vetted by the normal ethics process.



Vampire Trump prepares to suck Michelle Obama's blood, the first of millions to be metaphorically exsanguinated

Watching President Obama greeting the Trumps evoked disgust for me. I had to squelch my gag reflex. Seeing him go to kiss Michelle Obama makes me think of a scene from vampire HBO series True Blood. It's not a bad metaphor-- Trump's era hill herald unprecedented extractive predation and unrestrained, un-regulation exploitation, serving plutocrats, corporations and the one percent.

Tomorrow, throughout the world there will be Women's Marches. Don't even think about not going if there's any way you can. The silver lining of the Trump victory should be the most massive, most powerful progressive uprising in modern history. That starts with you showing up. Wear your Bernie Sanders tee shirt over your hoodie!

And don't allow the other idiots-- the Democratic leaders who constituted the superdelegates who shoehorned Hillary Clinton into winning the Democratic primary-- to co-opt the protests. They are the reason for the catastrophic defeat the Democrats experienced, along with the people who campaigned for and voted for Hillary in the Democratic primary.

Another silver lining is that the defeat of Hillary Clinton was a defeat of the DLC and right wing, neoliberal Democratic politics. It is time to shed delusions. Some will argue that Hillary won the primary. Well, she did that by massive wins in California and New York. She lost. The Democratic leaders who rigged the Democratic primary in collusion with the mainstream media lost in most of the rest of America.

We can take back America from the fascist corporatists. We can take back the Democratic party from the neoliberal corporatists. It starts tomorrow. If you can't physically be there, do something beyond signing a petition and clicking likes on Facebook. I'll be spending money on trainfare. At least donate what it would cost you to drive and park, or take a bus or train to some organization that will fight for progressive values.

What are your thoughts and observations as this day repeatedly evokes YOUR gag reflex?